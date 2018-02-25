EC3 and Drake Maverick attend UFC Fight Night Orlando

Former Impact stars and WWE’s newest signees – Drake Maverick and EC3 – attended last night’s UFC event in Orlando, Florida and were sitting cage side for the show.

Maverick – formerly known as Rockstar Spud – has already made his debut on WWE television as the newest 205 Live GM but EC3 has yet to make an appearance since his quick cameo at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia. EC3 is still appearing in the taped episodes of Impact Wrestling and his NXT (re)debut will probably come after his final match for Impact airs on television.

Both stars are based in Orlando which made attending Fight Night Orlando easier!

(Visited 1 times, 25 visits today)