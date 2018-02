DDT “Into the Fight 2018” Results – February 25, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Mad Polly defeated Tomomitsu Matsunaga

2. Tag Team Rumble

Soma Takao and MAO defeated Sanshiro Takagi and Super Sasadango Machine, Toru Owashi and Kazuki Hirata, Makoto Oishi and Kota Umeda, and Yuki Ueno and Koju Takeda

3. 6-Way Match

Danshoku Dino defeated Saki Akai, Akito, Antonio Honda, Kouki Iwasaki, and Mizuki Watase

4. Daisuke Sasaki and Tetsuya Endo defeated Keisuke Ishii and Ken Ohka

5. KO-D 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match

KUDO, Yukio Sakaguchi, and Masahiro Takanashi (c) defeated Ryuichi Sekine, Ryota Nakatsu, and Fuminori Abe

6. DDT Extreme Championship – Hardcore Match

Yuko Miyamoto (c) defeated Shunma Katsumata

7. Special Singles Match

Naomichi Marufuji defeated Kazusada Higuchi

8. Special Tag Team Match

Shuji Ishikawa and Daisuke Sekimoto defeated Konosuke Takeshita and HARASHIMA

