Congratulations to Maria and Mike Kanellis

Feb 25, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
happy birthday to Maria as well…
Hello 36. What you got for me? I’m grateful for 1-35 years old but I can’t wait to see what 36 has in store for me. New baby, new home, new business… #letsdothis #35weekspregnant #36yearsold #firstlady
A post shared by Maria Kanellis-Bennett (@mariakanellis) on Feb 25, 2018 at 12:36pm PST
