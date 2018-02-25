Congratulations to Maria and Mike Kanellis

Hello 36. What you got for me? I’m grateful for 1-35 years old but I can’t wait to see what 36 has in store for me. New baby, new home, new business… #letsdothis #35weekspregnant #36yearsold #firstlady

A post shared by Maria Kanellis-Bennett (@mariakanellis) on Feb 25, 2018 at 12:36pm PST