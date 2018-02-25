Alexa Bliss on the transition to the main roster

“When I was drafted to SmackDown Live on the Superstar Draft, I wasn’t sure if I was ready for the main roster. I never had a TakeOver match, I had never held a title in NXT, a majority of my time in NXT was valeting and managing for Blake and Murphy. I wasn’t given a lot of on-screen time when it came to matches. So, I didn’t know if I was really ready. My first day on SmackDown, I believe I had a speaking segment and I went out and I decided if I was going to come in as an underwhelming draft pick, because let’s be honest, I was. No on was really excited to have me, because I didn’t do these amazing things in NXT! I decided to come in under the radar and kick down the door.”

source: Oh Jezuz! (Power 98.3)

