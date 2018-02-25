AJPW “Excite Series 2018 – Day 9” Results – February 25, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

1. Jr. Battle of Glory 2018 – Block A

Shuji Kondo [6] defeated Atsushi Maruyama [4]

2. Jr. Battle of Glory 2018 – Block B

Hikaru Sato [4] defeated Kotaro Suzuki [5]

3. Jr. Battle of Glory 2018 – Block B

Koji Iwamoto [5] defeated TAJIRI [6]

4. Jr. Battle of Glory 2018 – Block A

Atsushi Aoki [6] vs. Soma Takao [6] (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Naoya Nomura, Ryouji Sai, Shoichi Uchida, and Mineo Fujita defeated Jun Akiyama, KAI, Yohei Nakajima, and Takoyakida

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Suwama, Yusuke Okada, and Billyken Kid defeated Joe Doering, Black Tiger VII, and Keiichi Sato

7. AJPW World Tag Team Championship Match

Zeus and The Bodyguard defeated Kento Miyahara and Yoshitatsu (c)

8. Jr. Battle of Glory 2018 – Final

Shuji Kondo defeated Koji Iwamoto

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)