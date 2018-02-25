AJPW “Excite Series 2018 – Day 9” Results – February 25, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

Feb 25, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Jr. Battle of Glory 2018 – Block A
Shuji Kondo [6] defeated Atsushi Maruyama [4]

2. Jr. Battle of Glory 2018 – Block B
Hikaru Sato [4] defeated Kotaro Suzuki [5]

3. Jr. Battle of Glory 2018 – Block B
Koji Iwamoto [5] defeated TAJIRI [6]

4. Jr. Battle of Glory 2018 – Block A
Atsushi Aoki [6] vs. Soma Takao [6] (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Naoya Nomura, Ryouji Sai, Shoichi Uchida, and Mineo Fujita defeated Jun Akiyama, KAI, Yohei Nakajima, and Takoyakida

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Suwama, Yusuke Okada, and Billyken Kid defeated Joe Doering, Black Tiger VII, and Keiichi Sato

7. AJPW World Tag Team Championship Match
Zeus and The Bodyguard defeated Kento Miyahara and Yoshitatsu (c)

8. Jr. Battle of Glory 2018 – Final
Shuji Kondo defeated Koji Iwamoto

