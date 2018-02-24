WWE Raw Live Event Results – February 23, 2018 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Kalisto and Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari

3. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

4. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Revival

-After the match, The Revival cut a promo and said they are the best tag team even and issued an open challenge to any other tag teams in the back. Braun Strowman came out and power slammed both of them.

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Bar defeated Finn Balor and Seth Rollins

6. Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

7. Asuka defeated Nia Jax (via Countout)

8. Roman Reigns defeated Elias

