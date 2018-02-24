WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 23, 2018 – St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada
1. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe defeated The Authors of Pain
2. Marcel Barthel defeated Fabian Aichner
3. Killian Dain defeated Roderick Strong
4. Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream
5. NXT Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Ember Moon defeated Aliyah and Nikki Cross
6. Ricochet defeated Buddy Murphy
7. Mixed Tag Team Match
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega
