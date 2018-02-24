Styles on Jarrett going into the WWE Hall of Fame: “I am so excited for him”

“When I heard that Jeff Jarrett was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame I was super excited. I am so excited for him. Listen, Jeff started in the WWE. There were a few other things before that but WWE is where he made a name for himself, I think. I’ve worked with Jeff a lot. I’ve gotten to know Jeff personally so with everything that he has done for me personally I can’t help but be excited for him and proud that he’s going to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. I’ll tell you, Jeff has been through a lot. I remember his wife passing and I was with him through that happening. It was a tough time for him. For everything that he has been through and to fight through… I am just glad to be a friend of his. He’s got a great family and I am just glad to be around him.”

