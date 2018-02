NJPW “Honor Rising: Japan 2018 – Day 2” Results – February 24, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Beer City Bruiser defeated Toa Henare

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jay Lethal, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay defeated Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Ownes, and HIKULEO)

3. Los Ingobernables (Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI) defeated Flip Gordon and Ryusuke Taguchi

4. NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa) (c) defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Delirious, and Cheeseburger

5. Special 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) defeated CHAOS (Jay White, YOSHI-HASHI, and Chucky T)

6. ROH World Championship – 3-Way Match

Dalton Castle (c) defeated Beretta and Beer City Bruiser

7. Special Tag Team Match

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) defeated Bullet Club (Cody and Marty Scurll)

