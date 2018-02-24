Judge recommends sanctions on attorney leading the concussion lawsuit against WWE

A federal judge on Thursday recommended partial sanctions against attorney Konstantine Kyros, the man leading the class action lawsuit on concussion against WWE.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson ruled that Kyros should pay for the legal fees associated with the sanctions and also warned him that if he fails to follow another court order, he would be dismissed from the lawsuit.

Kyros is on a mission to extract millions of dollars from WWE as he is trying to blame the company for concussions and other brain-related injuries suffered by over 50 former WWE wrestlers, some of who only wrestled for the company for a very short period of time.

The lawsuit was originally filed by Vito LoGrasso and Evan Singleton and then expanded to many other wrestlers. WWE is trying to throw the case out and a decision is expected next month.

