Jeff Hardy reportedly close to returning to action

Jeff Hardy appears to be close to returning to the ring. PWInsider reports that Hardy was seen in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday so he could get his surgically repaired torn Labrum and torn rotator cuff evaluated.

Hardy has been out of action since October and the recovery time given was 4-6 months so he could be back in time for WrestleMania. Aside from the backstage segments at the Raw 25th anniversary show, Hardy hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being injured. Last week, he attended the University of North Carolina basketball game.

It’s not guaranteed that he’ll be ready in time for WrestleMania but if they are confident that he’ll be 100% by early April then they could bring him back to TV within the next few weeks and start his storyline and limit his in-ring activity until Mania.

