On Sam Roberts Podcast, Jinder Mahal commented on losing the WWE Title to AJ Styles and on now being in the United States Title scene

“When I lost the WWE Title to AJ Styles right before Survivor Series I wasn’t worried at all. A lot of people say it’s disappointing you got the push, I say I didn’t get the push, I made the push. I believe 100% that every superstar is in charge of their destiny. I lost the Title yeah but I lost it to AJ Styles, one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step in a ring. I feel I really did win in the end. I had an awesome outing, came back and got a hug from Vince McMahon”

“I was wrestling Darren Young like every week on Superstars or Main Event, I wasn’t even on Raw or Smackdown every week. Now I’m in the US Title picture, that’s not a demotion from my perspective. I’m still on Smackdown, I’m still wrestling on live events. It’s up to me to maintain on that level of performance. If I fall down the card it’s on me. 100% on me. If I’m staying at this level I will be WWE Champion again. I firmly believe that”

