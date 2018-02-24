Combat Zone Wrestling 2/23 Asbury Park, NJ results; RSP-Matt Tremont main event

Combat Zone Wrestling debuted last night in Asbury Park, NJ at the House of Independents for “Greetings From Asbury Park” before a standing room crowd.

Quick results from the show:

* Storm of Entrails (Dan O’Hare and Shlak) stormed the #DOJOWARS Showcase Match which featured Jimmy Lloyd, Handsome Charlie, Griffin McCoy, El Cheapo, Frankie Pickard, Jordan Oliver, Angsty Allis, ending the match in a no contest.

* Storm of Entrails (Dan O’Hare and Shlak) then defeated Mr. Braxton (wrestling with a foot broken days before, and coming out with a shot of Fireball) and Mitch Vallen in a match, plowing Mitch Vallen throuigh a door

* Alex Reynolds defeated John Silver by pinfall, including Silver throwing Reynolds into a wall like a lawn dart

* Anthony Gangone’s House of Gangone (Anthony Gangone, Smiley, and Juba defeated Joe Gacy’s F.E.A.R. (Joe Gacy, Dan Berry, and Eddy Blackwater) by pinfall on

* #DOJOWARS Medal of Valor (title) match

Kit Osbourne defeaterd Mike Del for the Dojo Wars Medal of Valor

* In the CZW World Tag Team title match….The Rep (Nate Carter and Dave McCall with Maven Bentley) successfully defended their CZW World Tag Team Titles against Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)

* In the Penelope Ford open challenge Penelope Ford defeated CZW DOJO WARS’s Leyla Hirsch

* Brandon Kirk and DJ Hyde defeated The Awakening (GRaver and Stockade) , which included a sick balcony dive by GRaver

* Dezmond Xavier defeated Jonathan Gresham by pinfall in what was described as a show stealing match

* In the CZW World Heavyweight title match, Rickey Shane Page successfully defended his CZW World Heavyweight Title over Matt Tremont by pinfall. The match included dueling DVDs into piles of chairs.

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Asbury Park and the House of Independents in May (date not announced).

Upcoming shows include: Combat Zone Wrestling returning to action at the Colossal Sports Academy at The Colosseum at 333 Preston Avenue, Voorhees, NJ with a scheduled 8:00 pm bell time. The main event for Proving Grounds is Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk…in a Tangled Web match. Combat Zone Wrestling also brings back Trifecta, with 4 qualifying matches for “Best of the Best”, with a mini- tournament of three 3-way matches and a final.

Combat Zone Wrestling comes to New Orleans for Wrestlemania weekend for “Welcome to the Combat Zone” at WrestleCon The Sugar Mill in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, April 7 with a 4:00 pm bell time.

Matches announced: Sami Callihan vs. Joey Janela, Jeff Cobb vs Joe Gacy, plus Will Ospreay, Sami Callihan, Joey Ryan, Dezmond Xavier, CZW Wired champion Maxwell Jacon Friedman, CZW World Heavyweight champion Rickey Shane Page, and more.

Combat Zone Wrestling again returns to Voorhees, NJ on April 14 for Best of The Best 17 in Voorhees, NJ with a scheduled 8:00 pm bell time. Announced participants thus far: Joey Janela, Tessa Blanchard, “The Product” David Starr, Brandon Kirk, Dan Barry, AAW Pro Wrestling’s Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, Rockstar Pro Wrestling’s Curt Stallion and Trey Miguel; plus a qualifier from the Proving Grounds Trifecta mini-tournament

