Betting odds for the two Elimination Chamber matches

The Elimination Chamber takes place tomorrow but betting odds for the two main events are already providing the clear winners for the two cage matches.

In the men’s Chamber match, Roman Reigns is the overwhelming favorite to win the match, with odds at 1/8. Braun Strowman is the second favorite at 9/2 and Rollins in third at 6/1. Balor, Elias, Cena, and The Miz are miles away from the other top three, with Balor’s odds at 25/1, 33/1 for Elias and Cena, and 50/1 for The Miz.

It’s no secret that Reigns is tipped to main event WrestleMania again with Brock Lesnar and is the guy that will eventually take the Universal title away from the beast incarnate…unless something comes out of nowhere that derails his road to WrestleMania.

The women’s Elimination Chamber match – the first one ever – also has a clear favorite right now, and that’s the current Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss. Her odds are at 2/5 to retain, with Sasha Banks at 7/4 in second, and Bayley at 8/1 in third. Sonya Deville is at 10/1, while Mandy Rose and Mickie James are at 33/1.

Updated odds for all the matches including these two main events will be presented tomorrow.

