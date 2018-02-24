Backstage talk of moving AJ Styles to Raw?

Wrestling Observer is reporting that AJ Styles could be brought over to RAW after Wrestlemania to help freshen up potential matches on the show. The belief is that Roman Reigns has already ran through a majority of the top WWE superstars on the RAW brand and he will need some fresh faces in order to have a successful run as the Universal Champion.

The superstar that would take his place on the Smackdown Live brand as the top guy would be Seth Rollins, which would explain why he is receiving such a huge push lately.

