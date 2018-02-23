WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 22, 2018 – St. Petersburg, Florida

Feb 23, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons

2. Vanessa Borne defeated Jessie Elaban

3. Lars Sullivan defeated Brennan Williams

4. Shayna Baszler defeated Abbey Laith

5. Adam Cole defeated Kassius Ohno

6. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated TM-61

7. Kairi Sane defeated Rhea Ripley

-Sabbatelli and Moss came back to the ring and bragged about how rich and famous they are and insulted the fans. Lars Sullivan’s music hit and Sabbatelli and Moss tried to run to the back, but TM-61 blocked the exit. Sullivan laid Sabbatelli and Moss out with a series of Freak Accidents.

8. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly defeated The Street Profits

