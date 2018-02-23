WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 22, 2018 – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Feb 23, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Ricochet defeated Buddy Murphy

2. Nikki Cross defeated Aliyah

3. Killian Dain defeated Marcel Barthel

4. Roderick Strong defeated Fabian Aichner

5. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe defeated The Authors of Pain

6. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Ember Moon defeated Bianca Belair

7. Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

8. Mixed Tag Team Match
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

