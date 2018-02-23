The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing Elimination Chamber

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

*Jeff Jarrett New WWE Hall of Famer

*WWE PPV Schedule Changed

*WWE Toy Fair Update

*Mixed Match Challenge Review

And More!

We previewed this Sunday’s WWE Pay Per View, Elimination Chamber, which features Two Elimination Chamber Matches, including the first ever Female Elimination Chamber Match for the RAW Womens Championship, the contract signing of Ronda Rousey & More.

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown, which includes more drama for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, the state of the brand and more. We also gave you the NXT Rundown in which Lindsey was in attendance for, with the final match for Johnny Gargano in NXT.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

