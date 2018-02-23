Darren Young on his time in WWE with Titus O’Neil





“O’Neil and I are both opposites. I’m a quiet introvert, but when the red light’s on, I know how to turn it on. He’s on 24/7, but we’ve learned so much from each other. I helped him in the ring when no one else would even get in the ring with him, I helped him. I was there with him. And he helped me out with the overall entertainment, being wild and crazy and just letting loose, so we complemented each other so well.”

source: Cerrito Live

