Darren Young on his time in WWE with Titus O’Neil

Feb 23, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck



“O’Neil and I are both opposites. I’m a quiet introvert, but when the red light’s on, I know how to turn it on. He’s on 24/7, but we’ve learned so much from each other. I helped him in the ring when no one else would even get in the ring with him, I helped him. I was there with him. And he helped me out with the overall entertainment, being wild and crazy and just letting loose, so we complemented each other so well.”

source: Cerrito Live

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/22/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Jimmy Jacobs

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal