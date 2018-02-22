Winners of the Dusty Tag Team classic to get a shot at NXT Tag Team titles in New Orleans

The winners of this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be competing for the NXT Tag Team titles at the upcoming NXT Takeover: New Orleans on the eve of WrestleMania 34.

This will be the third year that NXT will be holding the Dusty Classic tag team tournament, with Finn Balor and Samoa Joe and Authors of Pain being the two winners so far.

Several first round matches were taped at the NXT television tapings in Atlanta earlier this month. Another taping will be held next month which will include the rest of the tournament.

The previous winners only got a trophy but this time around the stakes are a bit higher and the tag team title match stipulation might add some more interest in the tournament.

