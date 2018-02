Tom Zenk’s cause of death revealed

Tom Zenk’s cause of death was arterial sclerosis and cardiomegaly — heart disease caused by an enlarged heart. Those are typically signs of steroid use. The former AWA, WCW and WWF superstar died in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, on December 9, 2017, at the age of 59. Zenk was interred at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Carver, Minnesota.

