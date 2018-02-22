Rosa Mendes on life after wrestling: “It’s been so different”

Feb 22, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“It’s been so different. Becoming a mother has been the most amazing experience that I have ever had, watching my daughter grow into this little intelligent, wonderful, and caring human being has made me feel like I’m doing a really good job as a mom, Totally Fit Mama has been doing so well, we are launching our recipe book very soon. I miss the travel, can you believe that? I never thought I would ever say that, but most of all I miss the fans.”

source: Sportskeeda

