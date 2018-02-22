Rich Swann wasn’t given the usual 90-day non-compete

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rich Swann wasn’t given the usual 90-day non-compete as he’s taking bookings and, has multiple bookings in New Orleans. He’s working House of hardcore shows and will be starting with the CRASH on March 17th. He’ll also be working for them one WrestleMania weekend.

Other companies are waiting to see what kind of heat, if any, Crash gets for using him, before committing to the bookings. Companies are being very careful not to alienate fans, for example, Michael Elgin, who in recent years has worked eight to ten shows over WrestleMania week, hasn’t gotten any bookings because of fear of negativity toward the promotion that books him especially after last weekend’s AAW appearance.

