Purrazzo: “I think women like Ronda Rousey were the catalyst for this women’s movement”

“I think women like Ronda Rousey were the catalyst for this women’s movement. It hasn’t just been wrestling. It’s women in sports across the board. Women like Ronda Rousey, women like Serena Williams, there’s women all over the world who have been pushing for this in general. Not just women athletes but women. I think in the last six months we’ve seen such a push for equal rights and women to be taken seriously and it’s been in the news and media so much. Ronda coming to WWE she said was a dream of hers and was something that followed her throughout her whole life and I think having someone who’s a serious athlete come to WWE kind of validates, even more so, women’s wrestling and the credibility behind it.”

source: craveonline.com

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)