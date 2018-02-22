Notes on Rich Swann, Ryback, Ronda Rousey, and Tommy Dreamer

– PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame on 3/3.

– Tommy Dreamer sums it up….

– Rich Swann is headed to Germany…

– We posted a story on 2/15 suggesting that Ryback hinted on his podcast that he would be considered for a possible 2019 WWE hall of fame induction. I was told, “it was never said … if that comment was ever said to begin with it would have been sarcastically.” We apologize for this oversight.

– Speaking of Ryback, here is his nutrition tip of the week…



