Notes on Ric Flair, Sting, Sean Waltman, and WWE is hiring

– Via Press Relase: Earlier this year, Westwood One confirmed the move of Chris Jericho’s podcast “Talk Is Jericho” and his Jericho Network onto the Westwood One Podcast Network. Now, just over a month into their deal, the Jericho Network is expanding by adding former nWo and DX wrestler Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and his popular AfterBuzz TV “X-Pac 1, 2, 360” podcast to their roster of shows. X-Pac 1, 2, 360 was launched at the AfterBuzz TV Network over a year ago and has since become one of the most popular and critically acclaimed wrestling podcasts. AfterBuzz TV will continue to produce X-Pac 1, 2, 360 for the Jericho Network.

– WWE is hiring! WWE is currently hiring for a Director of Global Strategy. “We are seeking someone to tackle some of the biggest questions facing our businesses. Our Global Strategy team works very closely with senior leaders on global strategy and operational initiatives across all our business lines. Today, WWE is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. WWE’s PG, family-friendly programming is broadcast in more than 180 countries and 20 languages and reaches more than 800 million homes worldwide.”

– Flair & Sting are headed to Detroit…

See Me In Detroit Saturday 4/21 With @LgndsofWrstlng…Tickets On-Sale Tomorrow, Friday 2/23 10am ET at https://t.co/RfUaZkPim1 pic.twitter.com/2Q2g1zBmlI — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 22, 2018



