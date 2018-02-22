Jim Ross praises WWE hiring Jeremy Borash

“It’s another great hire. I can’t tell you when WWE has made a cooler hire in any area quite frankly. He’s a great get. He can do a lot of things. He doesn’t even have to be on camera for example. His value, his worth in character creation and development, the production side, and he’s got great product knowledge. He’s has an insane work ethic; which I really admire. They hit the gold mine with him. I think he’s gonna be focusing on NXT stuff, so that is a great slot for him in my opinion.”

source: Sportskeeda

