Fast Company names WWE as 3rd most innovative company in Hollywood

Fast Company named WWE as the third most innovative company for 2018 in Hollywood, only behind Marvel and Netflix.

The preview for WWE’s entry reads, “For coming off the top rope to make streaming of pro wrestling a global success,” touting the worldwide reach of the WWE Network in every corner of the world including China.

The WWE Network, while successful in its own right, seems like it has been stuck in the 1.4-1.5 million subscribers mark for the past year and the needle only moves for WrestleMania, after which subscriptions go back to the usual average.

Fast Company is the world’s leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, and design.

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)