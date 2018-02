Cesaro on why he uses the sharpshooter

“My sharpshooter, that’s a Tyson Kidd shout-out and tribute. I started doing the move after he got hurt. You may notice that I do the move, like Tyson did and like Owen Hart did, with the right leg, while Bret Hart and Nattie do it with the left.”

source: SI.com

