Bray Wyatt not paying his required spousal support

Per a court judgment, Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was ordered to pay his estranged wife Samantha $14,735 per month in spousal support, with an upfront payment of $50,000 to cover legal expenses. However, Rotunda has only been paying his wife $6,000, nearly two-and-a-half times less than the court-ordered amount this according to a report from Daily Mail.

Samantha Rotunda claims that Wyatt has been using thousands of dollars to shower his girlfriend, Jojo, with gifts. The report noted that Wyatt “spends much of his time” at JoJo’s apartment near Miami.

Based on legal documents, Windham Rotunda spent more than $11,000 on “non-necessary” items between December 20, 2017 and January 4, 2018, despite owing money to Samantha. Items included on this list were

“$5,006.27 on miniature horses, supplies, and food between 12/20 and 12/29, and $533.93 on jewelry “not for his wife” at Diamonds Direct on 12/21. Additional splurging costs include $112.79 at a Miami bar, $139.60 at burlesque club E11even, and $285 at Tootsie’s strip club on 01/02, as well as $118.48 at Stillwaters Tavern and $171.20 on women’s swimwear at Cerulean Blu on 01/04. Wyatt also arrived in a black Dodge Challenger muscle car to their mediation session. The starting price of Challengers of this fashion, according to the report, is $28,995.”

Samantha’s lawyer, Ray Rafool, released this statement

“This really is just the tip of the iceberg,” Rafool said. “He had already gone to Vegas and spent a lot of money at Nobu or one of the restaurants – substantial amounts of money. He’s told my client – it’s my money, not your money. It’s my money. That’s a dangerous and reckless mentality. It’s not accurate under the law and it’s not healthy for the family.”

(The Spotlight)





