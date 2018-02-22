Backstage news on who is responsible for Jarrett’s upcoming WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reports that Triple H is the man who made the Jeff Jarrett induction possible. Barrasso went on further to point out another possible twist in the Jarrett story; his future with WWE. There’s nothing official yet on if Triple H will try to bring Jarrett on to work with the developmental NXT brand. This also leaves potential for Jarrett to work with ex TNA employee, Jeremy Borash.

Jarrett revealed in a TMZ interview that WWE made the call to him back in January to discuss the induction. The call came shortly after Jarrett completed the WWE-sponsored rehab stint for alcoholism.

