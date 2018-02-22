2/22/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Jimmy Jacobs

Your browser does not support the audio element.

(right click to save)

Jimmy Jacobs is about to celebrate his 19th year in professional wrestling and has won championship belts in countless promotions around the world, in singles and tag-team action. He arrived in IMPACT Wrestling in late-2017 and wants gold here too, and soon. Jacobs has aligned with Kongo Kong and has set his sights on eliminating Abyss and conquering titles.

Jacobs, who is one of the most arrogant and outlandish superstars, will be the special guest on the IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Jacobs will discuss his drive for gold with Kongo Kong, and why he aligned with Kong in the first place. Jacobs also will discuss his role with IMPACT behind the scenes and where his in-ring wrestling career is at – over, on hold, ongoing, etc.

Jacobs also will talk about, The Photo!

Josh Mathews also will be on the Teleconference for the first 10 minutes with his weekly “News update” segment.

