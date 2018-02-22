2/19/18 Raw Viewership

This week’s Raw, which featured a different format with an almost two-hour match opening the show, did an average of 3,282,000 viewers, up 177,000 viewers from last week’s show. The gamble certainly paid off, with 3,518,000 viewers tuning in for the first hour and 3,509,000 viewers in the second hour. The third hour had a massive drop of nearly 700,000 viewers, ending the night with 2,821,000 viewers. Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic.

