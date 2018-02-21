Notes on Scott Steiner, James Ellsworth, Arn Anderson, Mixed Match Challenge, more

– Scott Steiner is booked for the 3/10 WLW Night of Champions III show in Troy, Missouri. The promotion is advertising an autograph and photograph with Steiner for $35. Jimmy Hart, JJ Dillon, Arn Anderson, and “Cowboy” Bob Orton will also be in the house.

– Speaking of Steiner, looks like he’ll have an open mic…

– Via Keith Zimmer, Northern Tier Wrestling presents Stand Up And Fight, live from the Towanda High School (1 High School drive, Towanda pa) on 2/25 with feature former WWE superstar James Ellsworth. Tickets are on sale right now at www.facebook.com/northerntierwrestling.

– According to Facebook, this week’s Mixed Match Challenge peaked at 76,500 live viewers, up 6% from last week’s 72,400. The show had a total of 937,200 total viewers, up from last week’s 789,400.


