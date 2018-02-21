Luke Gallows on the Young Bucks possibly joining WWE

Feb 21, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I hope the Young Bucks come in. I think they’re highly, highly talented and if you want to make your mark in sports entertainment, if you want your name to go down in the annals of sports entertainment history, you absolutely have to come to WWE.

This is the Pinnacle. It doesn’t get bigger than this. There’s no bigger worldwide stage than WWE. So I think the Young Bucks owe it to themselves to one out there and thrive.

Japan is a great place to wrestle but WWE is a worldwide platform and you can’t beat that. Their reach is across the world.”

(Visited 1 times, 58 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

One Response

  1. Tollefaan says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:37 am

    True

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/15/18 Impact Wrestling Conference Call featuring hot news and verbal barbs

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal