Luke Gallows on the Young Bucks possibly joining WWE

“I hope the Young Bucks come in. I think they’re highly, highly talented and if you want to make your mark in sports entertainment, if you want your name to go down in the annals of sports entertainment history, you absolutely have to come to WWE.

This is the Pinnacle. It doesn’t get bigger than this. There’s no bigger worldwide stage than WWE. So I think the Young Bucks owe it to themselves to one out there and thrive.

Japan is a great place to wrestle but WWE is a worldwide platform and you can’t beat that. Their reach is across the world.”

(Visited 1 times, 58 visits today)