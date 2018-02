Aiden English leaves a message for his Father in Law Eddie Guerrero

“She fills my day with love, laughter, joy, and endless support. She sees me as I am and takes it all in with full heart. And here we are tonight in hers and your hometown to do what you spent your whole life doing to raise and support her and the family. I’m working tonight to try to do the same for her and for our future family. Here’s to work, to home, to familia, and to her”

(Visited 1 times, 70 visits today)