WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 19, 2018 – El Paso, Texas

Feb 20, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Sin Cara defeated Dolph Ziggler

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Zack Ryder and The Ascension defeated Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis, and Primo Colon

4. Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)

5. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Aiden English and Rusev

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Lana

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated The Bludgeon Brothers, The New Day, and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

8. WWE Championship – Handicap Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

