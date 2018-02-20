The Great Muta needs to undergo double knee replacement surgery
Keiji Mutoh has announced he needs to undergo double knee replacement surgery.
The Great Muta via Twitter:
Conference today we announce a major commitment. Artificial joints to the knees. Fear and anxiety about whether it’s really coming back into the ring as a professional wrestler but good luck and I will overcome.
本日の会見で一大決心を発表させて頂いた。両膝を人工関節にする。果たしてプロレスラーとしてリングに戻ってこれるのか不安と恐怖だが頑張って打ち勝ってみせる。 pic.twitter.com/g329iwOlPT
— 武藤 敬司 (@muto_keiji) February 19, 2018
