The Great Muta needs to undergo double knee replacement surgery

Feb 20, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Keiji Mutoh has announced he needs to undergo double knee replacement surgery.

The Great Muta via Twitter:

Conference today we announce a major commitment. Artificial joints to the knees. Fear and anxiety about whether it’s really coming back into the ring as a professional wrestler but good luck and I will overcome.

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/15/18 Impact Wrestling Conference Call featuring hot news and verbal barbs

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal