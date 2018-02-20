SmackDown Women’s Title Match Announced for WWE Fastlane

Feb 20, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Fastlane takes place on March 11th from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Below is the updated card:

Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title
Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair

