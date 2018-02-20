SmackDown Women’s Title Match Announced for WWE Fastlane

Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Fastlane takes place on March 11th from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Below is the updated card:

Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho’s Next Big Move Revealed, More

(Visited 1 times, 178 visits today)