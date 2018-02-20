Renee Young talks about how Dean Ambrose caught her attention

“I feel like everyone else was, trying to, like, get my attention, maybe, and he was trying to play it cool. So I didn’t know this. And people are always perplexed, like, ‘how did you guys get together?’ He doesn’t talk to anybody, but he always talked to me and I didn’t know because I didn’t know him prior, so I was like, ‘okay.’ He was very subtle in his approach, kind of, but the thing that threw me off the most about him, which I don’t think a lot of people do these days, is he would call me. He would, like, call me. Yeah, man! Like, my phone would ring and he was still in my phone as ‘Dean Ambrose’ and he would call me.”

source: Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast

