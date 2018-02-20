Redemption more than just a PPV name for Impact Wrestling

– The next Impact Wrestling pay-per-view might be called Redemption, but according to a post on Twitter, Redemption is more than just a simple name for the show. “It’s a mission statement,” the post read. “We’re not asking for redemption, we plan to earn it – little by little every week.” Impact has undergone so many reboots and regime changes over the past few years and it seems that they cannot catch a break.. The new team leading the company involves Ed Nordholm, Don Callis, and Scott D’Amore, and together they plan on taking Impact Wrestling to new heights. “Jump on board now because we’re creating something special,” the tweet concluded.

