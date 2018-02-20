News on Billy Gunn, Jeff Jarrett, Abyss, Danny Davis, MVP, and more

– MLW has announced an unsanctioned MVP vs. Low Ki match on 3/8 in Orlando, FL for Spring Break ’18. You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com.

– Billy Gunn (Kip James) is now available for wrestling and autograph session appearances through Bill Behrens showbis@aol.com and www.sbibookings.com. He is based in Orlando, FL.

– Via Kenny Casanova: We just finished writing the autobiography of referee/wrestler, Dangerous Danny Davis. It is an easy and fun read for all ages and will be one you never forget. This book brings fans everything you want to know about the world’s most famous “bad guy ref.” It covers the coming-of-age climb to his WWF wrestling career including; setting up the ring, officiating matches, jobbing, & headlining events. Click here for the Kickstarter.

– Jeff Jarrett is booked for the River City Wrestling show in in San Antonio, Texas at Turner Club, 5555 Duffek Drive on 3/2. The main event will feature “The Samoan Beast” Michael Faith vs. Abyss. Women’s Champion Paige Turner will team with Barbi Hayden against Baby D and Katie Forbes. This event is sponsored by Roof Doctor, Las Chiladas Restaurant and AJ Barajas with Louis Palomo Insurance. For directions, call (210) 227-4412.



