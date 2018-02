Luke Gallows says WWE should have six-man tag team titles

“I would love to see WWE introduce the 6-Man Tag Team Championship. I think that the Balor Club would absolutely capture the titles. And I agree with you that with The Shield and The New Day, there are a lot of great trios across the sports entertainment landscape right now. It would be exciting for the WWE Universe, absolutely. I’d love to see that.”

source: Sportskeeda

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)