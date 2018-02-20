Jumanji with Dwayne Johnson crosses $900 million in worldwide box office

Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle movie crossed the $900 million mark in worldwide box office receipts this weekend.

In the United States, the movie dropped to fourth in the box office chart as less theaters are now carrying it following the release of Black Panther. Jumanji is now at $379,678,565 in U.S. box office revenue and $527,000,000 in foreign box office, sending its worldwide total to $906,678,565.

His next big release is Rampage which comes out on April 20. In Rampage, Johnson will play a primatologist and head of an anti-poaching unit in Rwanda.

