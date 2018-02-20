Jim Ross announces show for WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans

Feb 20, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced a show in New Orleans during WrestleMania weekend titled Slobberknocker Sessions, taking place on Friday, April 6 at 10AM.

The show will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Airport located at 4535 Williams Boulevard in nearby Kenner.

Price of attendance is $85 which includes a Q&A session, a copy of the book signed by Jim Ross, a bottle of his famous BBQ sauce, and a photo as well. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 23 at 10AM CT on Tiketfly.com. There will only be 100 tickets available.

