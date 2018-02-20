Jarrett says his WWE Hall of Fame induction is surreal

“It’s still surreal. You know, back in January when they asked me, they said, ‘We’d like you to go in.’ And there’s a long pause, and I’m like, ‘Are you waiting on a yes, or a maybe or something like that? Of course!’ Out of all the guys who laced up their boots, there’s less than 200 of us in the Hall of Fame. So I’m very grateful, I’m very very humbled, and as I said before in my first interview, this is for my family. My family goes back three generations, so uh… I’m the lucky one who got picked by my family to be in the Hall of Fame.”

source: TMZ

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)