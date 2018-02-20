Jarrett says his WWE Hall of Fame induction is surreal

Feb 20, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“It’s still surreal. You know, back in January when they asked me, they said, ‘We’d like you to go in.’ And there’s a long pause, and I’m like, ‘Are you waiting on a yes, or a maybe or something like that? Of course!’ Out of all the guys who laced up their boots, there’s less than 200 of us in the Hall of Fame. So I’m very grateful, I’m very very humbled, and as I said before in my first interview, this is for my family. My family goes back three generations, so uh… I’m the lucky one who got picked by my family to be in the Hall of Fame.”

source: TMZ

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/15/18 Impact Wrestling Conference Call featuring hot news and verbal barbs

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal