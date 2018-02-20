Asuka suffers wardrobe malfunction…and a slip on Raw

It’s every women’s worst nightmare in the ring: wardrobe malfunctions! But accidents do happen even if the gear seems to be holding on strong.

The undefeated Asuka found out yesterday that even herself is not immune to wardrobe malfunctions and the dreaded nipple slip! The slip-up took place after Nia Jax beat up The Empress of Tomorrow in the middle of the ring shortly after interrupting her in-ring interview segment with Renee Young.

The incident was edited off the replays, the Hulu version of Raw, and the YouTube clip of the segment, although it looks like the people backstage missed it during the live broadcast as it was shown from multiple angles.

Asuka is certainly not the first one – and won’t be the last one – to suffer a wardrobe malfunction during a live WWE broadcast. Nikki and Brie Bella, Rosa Mendes, Cameron, Kaitlyn, and others all were victims of such incidents in the past!

