2/20/18 WWE Mixed Match Challenge Coverage: Apollo/Nia Jax vs. Bobby Roode/Charlotte Flair

Mixed Match Challenge Tournament First Round Match: Apollo and Nia Jax (w/Dana Brooke an,d Titus O’Neil) vs. Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair

Apollo and Roode start the match. Charlotte teaches Roode how to do the Nature Boy Strut and then he and Apollo lock up. Roode applies a wrist-lock and then takes Apollo down to the mat. They lock up again and Roode drops Apollo with a shoulder tackle. Apollo comes back with a hip toss and then an arm-drag. Roode fights back and backs Apollo into the corner and delivers a few chops. Roode sends Apollo across the ring, but Apollo leapfrogs and delivers a dropkick. Apollo goes for the cover, but Roode quickly kicks out. Flair tags in and Jax enters the match as well.

Flair goes for a boot, but Jax shoves her into the corner. Flair goes behind with a waist-lock, but Jax powers her away. Brooke grabs Flair’s foot from the apron and Jax takes Flair down from behind. Jax yells at Brooke and O’Neil to stay away and Flair takes control. She drives her shoulder into Jax in the corner and then dropkicks her to the floor. Flair grabs Jax, but Jax sweeps her legs and then smashes Flair in the corner. Jax tosses Flair across the ring and then drops an elbow. Jax goes for the cover, but Flair kicks out at two. Jax goes for a suplex, but Flair counters with knees. Flair drives a knee into Jax, but Brooke distracts Flair again. Jax knocks Flair down to the floor and then yells at Brooke and O’Neil again. Flair comes back with a dropkick and then takes out Jax’s knee with a few chop blocks. Flair locks in the Figure-Four, but can’t gets into the Figure-Eight. Jax delivers a headbutt to break the hold and tags in Apollo.

Roode enters as well and drops Apollo with a few clotheslines and a shoulder tackle. Roode goes up top and takes Apollo down with a flying clothesline. Roode goes for the Glorious DDT, but Apollo counters with a roll up for a two count. Apollo kicks Roode in the face and goes for the cover again, but Roode kicks out at two again. Apollo takes Roode down with a sunset flip and goes for the cover, but Roode kicks out. Roode comes back with a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Jax breaks it up. Flair gets into the ring, but Jax catches her and puts her on the top rope. Flair shoves Jax down to the mat and Apollo delivers an enzuiguri to Jax. Roode comes back with knees to Apollo and then hits the Glorious DDT and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair.

After the match, we see the match up for next week in the quarterfinals: Finn Balor and Sasha Banks vs. The Miz and Asuka.

