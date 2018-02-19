WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 18, 2018 – Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Feb 19, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Zack Ryder and The Ascension defeated Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis, and Primo Colon

4. Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)

5. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev and Aiden English

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Lana and Carmella

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated The Bludgeon Brothers, The New Day, and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

8. WWE Championship – Handicap Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/15/18 Impact Wrestling Conference Call featuring hot news and verbal barbs

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal