WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 17, 2018 – Lubbock, Texas

1. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Zack Ryder and The Ascension defeated Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis, and Primo Colon

4. Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)

5. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Aiden English and Rusev

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Lana and Carmella

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated The Bludgeon Brothers, The New Day, and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

8. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

