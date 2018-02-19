WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 17, 2018 – Lubbock, Texas
1. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
2. Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara
3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Zack Ryder and The Ascension defeated Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis, and Primo Colon
4. Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)
5. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Aiden English and Rusev
6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Lana and Carmella
7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated The Bludgeon Brothers, The New Day, and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin
8. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn